The Best Last-Minute Costume Ideas For You and Your Halloween Squad

If you look up the definition of cottagecore online, you’ll read something along the lines of cottagecore being a rapidly accelerating trend with roots in pastoral literature and that embraces the simplicity of an idealized, rural life. But you really have to see examples of the cottagecore aesthetic to understand it. And once you do, there’s no turning back, because it’s the light, flowy, and airy settings and motifs that really whisk you into another world. Think: running through an expansive field of wildflowers on the sunny English countryside without a care in the world. If this vibe resonates with you, these five cottagecore Halloween costume ideas will give you some serious inspiration for taking your cottagecore outfits to the next level.

APPAREL ・ 7 DAYS AGO