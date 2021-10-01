Indiana Basketball Schedule Posters Available at Hoosier Hysteria

I don’t like games against teams that haven’t beat you. It makes me scared. The last time the Indiana Hoosiers played the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, Indiana was lucky to come away with a win. That was then though. Indiana, while reeling recently, is much better. I don’t know much about WKU, but I know I strongly dislike the state commonwealth of Kentucky (except Louisville, you guys are cool). So before I go on a rant about Kentucky that gets this blog taken down….let’s get on with this!

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO