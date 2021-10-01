CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales speaks about the border and immigration

By Leila Fadel
 4 days ago

We'll start this hour looking at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas, where in recent weeks, we've seen harrowing scenes of thousands of migrants gathered in squalid conditions to seek asylum. That wave of asylum-seekers has subsided, but others are expected. And it's an issue that has perplexed one administration after the next. Joining us now to discuss is Tony Gonzales, a Republican member of the Texas Congress. His district includes Del Rio. Thank you for joining us, Congressman.

Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children and stokes divisions. During a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing,...
The Hill

Democrats insist they won't back down on debt ceiling

Senate Democrats on Tuesday insisted they would not back down to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in a high-stakes standoff over the federal debt limit. With just days to go before a potential debt default, which would be the first in U.S. history, Democrats emerged from a luncheon strategy meeting saying there was no way they'd use the lengthy budget reconciliation process to raise the debt ceiling.
The Associated Press

California pipeline may have been hooked by ship’s anchor

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The pipeline that leaked tens of thousands of gallons of oil into the water off Southern California was split open and apparently dragged more than 100 feet along the ocean floor, possibly by a ship’s anchor, officials said Tuesday. The segment of the pipe that...
Reuters

Biden: 'Real possibility' Democrats might change Senate rules for debt hike

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that his Democrats might make an exception to a U.S. Senate rule to allow them to extend the government's borrowing authority without Republican help, which could head off an economically crippling debt default. As a stalemate between Republicans and...
ABC News

Suspicious vehicle near Supreme Court, man in custody: Police

A man is in custody after he was removed from a suspicious SUV near the Supreme Court Tuesday morning, Capitol police said. The suspect, 55-year-old Dale Paul Melvin of Kimball, Michigan, was removed from the car and placed under arrest around 11 a.m. local time, police said. Earlier in the...
The Hill

DOJ reviewing non-prosecution of FBI agents who mishandled Nassar sex abuse allegations

The Department of Justice is launching a new inquiry into the FBI’s handling of allegations against disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, specifically reviewing the department's decision not to charge agents who mishandled the investigation. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco confirmed the new probe during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary...

