Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales speaks about the border and immigration

We'll start this hour looking at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas, where in recent weeks, we've seen harrowing scenes of thousands of migrants gathered in squalid conditions to seek asylum. That wave of asylum-seekers has subsided, but others are expected. And it's an issue that has perplexed one administration after the next. Joining us now to discuss is Tony Gonzales, a Republican member of the Texas Congress. His district includes Del Rio. Thank you for joining us, Congressman.