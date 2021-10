Anyone who watched The Sopranos during its original airing remembers where they were for the series finale in 2007. I was at a Slate company retreat at the Mohonk Mountain House in the Catskills, where the airing of the last episode was a big enough deal that the hotel’s staff wheeled out a large TV for us all to watch together after our Sunday night group dinner. When the last scene, of mob boss Tony Soprano and his family meeting at an ice cream parlor where he might or might not have been about to get whacked, abruptly cut to a black screen, we had good reason to think the cause might have been a power outage; after all, we were at an old Quaker resort in the mountains, where the TV reception had reason to be iffy.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO