Fresh off its big win at the Primetime Emmy Awards this past week, Saturday Night Live is making moves in anticipation of its 47th season premiere next month. The veteran sketch comedy show just confirmed the first three hosts of the season, and one of them will be none other than Kim Kardashian. The reality TV star is set to host the second episode of the season, but don’t expect soon-to-be-ex-husband Kanye West to be the musical guest. That role will be filled by Halsey. Now, Kardashian has taken to social media to react to the news.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO