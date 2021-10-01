Ozy Media puts the worst of Silicon Valley deception on display

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. It’s October, and Fortune this month is returning to live events… not a minute too soon. We’re all learning the limits of video conferencing, and eager to get back to real human interaction. More than 300 top female executives will join us for the Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, D.C. Oct. 11-13. Brainstorm A.I. will be held for the first time in Boston Nov. 8-9. The CEO Initiative, which has convened on dozens of Zoom calls in the last year and a half, will be back in person in D.C. Nov. 15-16. And Brainstorm Tech, which in pre-pandemic days was an Aspen summer event, will be held this year at the Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay Nov. 30-Dec. 1.

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO