Ozy Media puts the worst of Silicon Valley deception on display

By Robert Hackett
Fortune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe edifice of Ozy Media is crumbling into quicksand. Ironically, the news startup, once branded as a Millennial attention-grabber, seems only now to be catching people’s eyes—but for the wrong reasons. The business’s public undoing began after a New York Times exposé this week. The story revealed wild hijinks—suspect viewership metrics, false marketing claims, a cofounder impersonating a YouTube executive during a call with Goldman Sachs. (Carlos Watson, Ozy’s public face and founder, said his partner, Samir Rao, suffered a mental health crisis; Rao has reportedly been put on leave while the board investigates.)

fortune.com

