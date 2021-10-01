September deadliest month yet for COVID-19 in Douglas County, Oregon

ROSEBURG, Ore. - More people died from COVID-19 in Douglas County in September than in any other month since the pandemic started in March 2020. "In September 2021, we sadly reported more COVID-19 related deaths of Douglas County residents than in any other month during the pandemic, a total of 81 COVID-19 related deaths," the county government reported Friday, October 1. "In fact, the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in September 2021 represents about 37% of our total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began."