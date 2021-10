The University of Wyoming’s Master of Science in Health Services Administration (MSHSA) degree program recently selected Jen Paintin as its new program coordinator. The MSHSA degree program is an accredited online program that is offered through the UW School of Pharmacy in the College of Health Sciences. The program provides educational opportunities for new or midcareer pharmacists, other health care professionals and graduate students from multiple disciplines to advance their careers.

