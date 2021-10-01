NWSL commissioner resigns as league calls off weekend matches after accusations of sexual misconduct by fired coach
Posted By: By Kevin Dotson, David Close and Steve Almasy, CNN. The commissioner of the National Women's Soccer League has resigned and the league has called off all matches scheduled for this weekend following a report by The Athletic detailing allegations of sexual coercion and misconduct against Paul Riley, who coached three NWSL franchises over eight seasons.www.wthitv.com
