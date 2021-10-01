CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NWSL commissioner resigns as league calls off weekend matches after accusations of sexual misconduct by fired coach

By By Kevin Dotson, David Close, Steve Almasy, CNN
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePosted By: By Kevin Dotson, David Close and Steve Almasy, CNN. The commissioner of the National Women's Soccer League has resigned and the league has called off all matches scheduled for this weekend following a report by The Athletic detailing allegations of sexual coercion and misconduct against Paul Riley, who coached three NWSL franchises over eight seasons.

