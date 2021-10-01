Mistakes Everyone Makes When Ordering Wendy's

Known for its freshly cooked burgers and creamy Frosty desserts, Wendy's is one of the most beloved fast food chains in the United States. Case in point: There are more than 5,800 locations in the country, and almost 400 locations in Canada. It's also the sixth most popular fast food chain in the United States, which is a pretty impressive feat considering how many fast food chains there are in the nation. Yet, despite the popularity of Wendy's, it's still common for people to make certain blunders when ordering at the restaurant.