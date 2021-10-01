CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Mistakes Everyone Makes When Ordering Wendy's

By Kirsten Nunez
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Known for its freshly cooked burgers and creamy Frosty desserts, Wendy's is one of the most beloved fast food chains in the United States. Case in point: There are more than 5,800 locations in the country, and almost 400 locations in Canada. It's also the sixth most popular fast food chain in the United States, which is a pretty impressive feat considering how many fast food chains there are in the nation. Yet, despite the popularity of Wendy's, it's still common for people to make certain blunders when ordering at the restaurant.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Food Every Friday in October

October is a month that divides us (in superficial ways, to be sure). People who love fall are starting to reap the rewards of the seasonal change. People who hate the transition to colder months can no longer pretend like it's summer. Nonetheless, pretty much everyone can enjoy grabbing a...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

24% Of People Agree This Chain Has The Worst Fast Food Chicken

Remember when fast food chicken was a thing? Like, actual pieces of chicken, with bones and everything? While it seems all the buzz over the past few years has been for a series of increasingly indistinguishable chicken sandwiches, each one declaring itself to be the definitive winner of the ongoing Chicken Sandwich Wars, some fast food restaurants are still selling chicken sans sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Offering Free Cheeseburgers for a Whole Week

September 18 is a big day in the food holiday world. It's National Cheeseburger Day. You'll find a lot of deals at restaurants that Saturday. Wendy's, however, is declaring that September 18 is just part of National Cheeseburger Week. From September 13 to 19, you can head to Wendy's to...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Fast Food Restaurants#Cheese Fries#Food Intolerance#Fresh Food#Food Drink#Iphone
Mashed

Wendy's Baked Potato: What To Know Before Ordering

There's no denying that a meal from one of your favorite fast food restaurants just hits the spot every once in a while. Juicy burgers, nuggets, and chicken sandwiches are all staple menu items at quick-service eateries across the country, and you can almost guarantee it's best accompanied by a delicious side order of fries.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Wendy's Fans Won't Want To Miss This Frosty Freebie

Fast food chains sure know how to hold onto their loyal customers. Whether it's by keeping them on their toes with new and exciting menu options or making sure that the classic favorites are always available, their tactics work! Wendy's has been serving its iconic burgers, fries, and Frostys to customers since 1969. The latter is a frozen treat, created after the restaurant's founder wanted a tasty way to complete his Wendy's dining experience (via Wendy's).
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Customers Are Noticing This Widespread Issue With Chick-fil-A's Food

Chick-fil-A may be the country's favorite fast-food chain as well as its Drive-Thru Restaurant of the Year, but even this beloved brand can't guarantee a top-notch experience 100% of the time. According to customers who regularly enjoy Chick-fil-A's grub, there may be a widespread issue across the chain's system which is hindering the quality of the food it puts out.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Why Some McDonald's Employees Aren't Loving This Breakfast Change

Back at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, McDonald's made some menu changes for safety and efficacy reasons. "To simplify operations ... and ensure the best possible experience for our customers, we are working with our franchisees and local restaurants to focus on serving our most popular choices and will begin temporarily removing some items from the menu," Bill Garrett, McDonald's senior vice president of operations, told Business Insider in March 2020. These changes included closing dining areas and removing salads, grilled chicken sandwiches, and the all day breakfast from the menu.
RESTAURANTS
Newsweek

Man's Freakishly Large Burger King Chicken Burger Stuns Fast Food Fans

A seriously super-sized Burger King chicken burger has confused, delighted and terrified fast-food connoisseurs in almost equal measure. TikTok user taylorprice943 sent lovers of all things burger-based into meltdown after posting a video showcasing an abnormally large version of the fast-food chain's signature Ch'King sandwich. The Ch'King burger represents one...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Employees Are Constantly Making Fries

We know McDonald's makes the food we consume beforehand. The fryers are constantly cooking fries because they need the food ready to order. After all, the entire business logic of McDonald's is that of a quick-service restaurant. In 2019, the fact that they had improved their drive-thru turnover time by 20 seconds was deemed important enough by Restaurant Dive to be headline news.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

100 Shocking Facts About Fast Food You Never Knew

Roughly 50 million Americans eat at fast-food restaurants in the United States each day, and you may count yourself among them, but do you know the crazy statistics, ingredients, and histories behind the most famous fast-food chains?. The fast-food industry rakes in $110 billion in a single year, with no...
RESTAURANTS
ComicBook

Arby's Shades McDonalds McRib Sandwich With New Country Rib Offering

Arby's really wants you to know there's a better rib sandwich available on the fast-food market. Monday morning, news surfaced the fast-food chain is introducing a new bite called the Real Country Style Rib Sandwich. Unlike the processed patties used by the likes of McDonald's and Burger King, Arby's new sammie is using meat straight off the bone.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Employee-Made Deep-Fried Chick-Fil-A Sandwich Is Turning Heads

If you're a fan of fried chicken sandwiches — emphasis on the fried — this creation from one Chick-fil-A employee will have you salivating (via Reddit). At first glance, the sandwich, which was appropriately given the name "The Deep Fried Bread Chicken Sandwich" appears to be a copycat version of the KFC Double Down, a limited-edition sandwich that uses fried chicken as the bread bun. However, upon closer examination, the bun of the Chick-fil-A creation is actually still a bun, just one that has been coated in the fried chicken batter, then deep-fried.
RESTAURANTS
Simplemost

Wendy’s Fries Are Changing

The Wendy’s french fries you’re used to are about to be a thing of the past. The fast-food chain has officially changed the recipe, launching what it calls new “Hot & Crispy Fries” nationwide. The change to the staple menu item has been in the works for a few years,...
RESTAURANTS
SlashGear

Wendy’s restaurant has its own phone now, with Wendy inside

If you’re looking for a unique smartphone, the restaurant chain Wendy’s might have what you seek. They’ve suggested they’re releasing a total of 20 Wendy’s Phone devices that they’ll be sending to fans that take part in an event hosted by Wendy’s Canada – and it would appear that it’s all legit. Wendy’s really, truly has it’s own smartphone.
CELL PHONES
EatThis

A Leaked Memo From Taco Bell Just Revealed These Upcoming Menu Launches

Taco Bell's latest plans for its menu seem to have been leaked on social media. Thanks to a marketing bulletin that has recently surfaced on Reddit and seems to have been leaked by a company insider, we're now able to anticipate what awaits us on the dynamic Taco Bell menu this fall, or during Experience 6, which lasts from October 7 to November 11.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Mashed

63K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy