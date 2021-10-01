CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

College football Week 5 picks, betting lines: Will Arkansas upset Georgia? Alabama-Ole Miss, Michigan-Wisconsin, Cincinnati-Notre Dame predictions

By James Kratch
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Arkansas is officially real. A team doesn’t hammer Texas and Texas A&M if it’s not. Read our comprehensive how to bet on college football guide. But how real are the Razorbacks? We will find out for sure at high noon in Athens. No. 8 Arkansas will tangle with No. 2 Georgia in a matchup that will serve as the ultimate litmus test for just where early national coach of the year favorite Sam Pittman’s team stands.

