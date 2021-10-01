College football Week 5 picks, betting lines: Will Arkansas upset Georgia? Alabama-Ole Miss, Michigan-Wisconsin, Cincinnati-Notre Dame predictions

The Mercer County Tournament is just a little more than a week away but before that happens, the two top teams in the CVC will do battle to determine which is the top public school team in the county. Princeton and Lawrence banged heads in similar circumstances last year, with the Cards coming away the winner. This year Princeton, which hasn’t allowed a single goal in going 9-0, and Lawrence, which is 10-1 and is the second highest scoring team in the state, will meet on Friday as each attempt to lay claim to conference supremacy.

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO