Lockdown. That’s the appropriate word to use when describing how Trevon Diggs is putting wide receivers in jail this season. His league-leading three interceptions and six passes defended garnered him NFC Defensive Player of the Month honors for September. Backup running back Tony Pollard didn’t run wild on the field at practice. Instead, he was absent, but luckily it was for personal reasons and not an injury.

