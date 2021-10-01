CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Abbeville, LA

Reactivation of Violent Crimes Task Force in Vermilion Parish already bringing crime down

By Danielle Johnson
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3542ph_0cERIC0e00

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Abbeville Police Chief Bill Spearman says since reactivating the Violent Crimes Task Force, 40 or more guns have been taken off of the street. He says it’s all because law enforcement agencies are working together.

It’s been a year since Chief Spearman expressed just how badly the department needed help sweeping the Abbeville streets.

During that time, the number of officers employed was not enough to make a difference. Also, other law enforcement agencies were either short on staff and unable to assist the department, or too tied up with their own investigations.

The Vermilion Parish crimes task force was implemented but forced to slow down.

Vermilion Parish Sheriff, Abbeville Police reactivate Violent Crimes Task Force, seeking suspects

“It wasn’t a top priority at the time. We were working on other investigations,” said administration Lieutenant Johnathan Touchet.

According to Touchet, there’s been a pick-up in crime, causing the task force to re-activate.

“Our detective division along with VPSO has been working extra and using the resources to try and get these people off of our streets,” Touchet said.

There is still a high crime in Abbeville and across Vermilion Parish, however within the last few weeks, law enforcement has seen a decrease in the number of shots fired calls.

They are also cracking down on gun violence and drug activity.

Touchet says the department wants to “concentrate on street-level narcotics and street-level gang activity.”

Chief Spearman says he wants to personally thank the mayor and the sheriff for working together to help clean up the streets of Vermilion Parish.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 2

Related
KLFY News 10

Four drug-related arrests made in joint operation crime sweep by Broussard, Lafayette law enforcement agencies

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — The Broussard Police Department and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics unit teamed up over the weekend for a joint operation crime sweep over the weekend. Officers made contact with 21 suspects and made 4 arrests. Paul Woods, 41, was found with 14.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 15 Adderall pills. He […]
BROUSSARD, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Vermilion Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Abbeville, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Abbeville, LA
County
Vermilion Parish, LA
KLFY News 10

Balloon releases could soon be deflated in Lafayette Parish

Lafayette, La. (KLFY)  Sending balloons in the sky to mourn the loss of a loved one or celebrate a special occasion could come to an end soon in Lafayette Parish. Talks of condemning the common tradition are expected at Tuesday’s Lafayette City Council meeting. Ahead of Tuesday’s discussion by Lafayette’s lawmakers, the Environmental Quality Manager […]
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Weather#Vermilion Parish Sheriff#Abbeville Police#Vpso
KLFY News 10

UPDATE: Victim in Peach Street shooting dies

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — UPDATE, OCT. 4 8:47 a.m.: One victim of a Sunday afternoon shooting on Peach Street has died. He was identified by Lafayette Police as Shayne Burke, 21, of Lafayette. There is no information on a suspect at this time. The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with...
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KLFY News 10

Kaplan police need help locating man who escaped custody

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) Kaplan Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who they say escaped from the city jail Sunday morning. Police Chief Joshua Hardy said Blake Blanchard was waiting to take a shower when he ran barefoot out of the facility. Hardy said police gave chase,...
KAPLAN, LA
KLFY News 10

UPDATE: Missing Abbeville motorcyclist found dead in single-vehicle crash on Rip Van Winkle Road

UPDATE: A body found by police Sunday in a coulee in Iberia Parish has been confirmed as that of Joshua Meaux of Abbeville. State Police said Meaux was in a single-vehicle crash on his motorcycle on Jefferson Island Road at Rip Van Winkle Road. Family members had reported Meaux missing on Saturday. Police said Meaux was driving his 2005 Harley-Davidson […]
ABBEVILLE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

320
Followers
134
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy