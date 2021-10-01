Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Goes Back-To-Back, Lands Second Commitment in Two Days

OXFORD, Miss. — September is a crucial time in the recruiting world for college basketball coaches. Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis is no stranger to this, and if you’ve kept up with our recruiting news on “The Forum” you’ve seen that the Ole Miss staff has been out traveling to see prospects and hosting players on visits. The NCAA allowed basketball staffs to go out and contact prospects starting September 9th. This period runs till November 8th when there is a three-day dead period.