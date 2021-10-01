General Hospital Spoilers: Big Britt Westbourne Drama Coming Soon

General Hospital (GH) spoilers and update tease Dr. Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) is going to busy in the coming days. Britt has been trying to forget her problems by trying to do her best at her job as Co-Chief of Staff at General Hospital. Britt has been trying to get over her break up with Jason Morgan (Steve Burton). Britt has been dealing with the knowledge that she has the marker for Huntington’s disease. She has been worried about her mother Dr. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) who has been kidnapped.