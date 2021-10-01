CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Are YouTube TV and NBCUniversal Arguing About?

By Dan Price
makeuseof.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube TV and NBCUniversal have been involved in a bitter argument over the last few days, with the latter threatening to pull its channels from the popular streaming service. But how did we get here, what's the latest situation, and what can you expect going forward? Keep reading to find...

www.makeuseof.com

maketecheasier.com

YouTube TV vs. YouTube Premium: What You Need to Know

At first glance, it’s easy to think YouTube TV and YouTube Premium are two sides of the same coin. Realistically, the comparison between the two ends at the use of YouTube in their respective names. They absolutely cater to different interests and different consumers. Let’s walk through where each one excels and which one is ultimately right for you.
NFL
tvtechnology.com

NBCU, YouTube TV Ink a New Carriage Agreement

NEW YORK—NBCUniversal and YouTube TV reached a new carriage agreement for its channels and stations on the virtual MVPD on October 3, 2021 avoiding a blackout. NBCU warned last week that its channels could go dark on the virtual MVPD when the old agreement ended on September 30. The two...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SlashGear

YouTube TV will keep offering NBC channels…for now

YouTube TV and NBCUniversal recently went public with their dispute over a new agreement that will allow the streaming television service to continue offering NBC channels. While NBCU called on YouTube TV subscribers to message the company about the matter and potentially switch to a different service provider, YouTube went in a different direction: it promised to lower its monthly fee and encouraged users to sign up for Peacock if the channels are removed.
Deadline

NBCUniversal And YouTube TV Reach Carriage Deal, Avoid Blackout; NBCU Says It Felt “Obligated” To Warn Viewers – Update

UPDATED with NBCUniversal statement. NBCUniversal and YouTube TV have renewed their carriage deal, averting a potential blackout. In a statement, NBCU said it didn’t want to “involve our fans” in a carriage battle, but felt “obligated” to warn them about the looming impasse last week. “We are thrilled to have reached a deal with YouTube TV and can continue to offer our full network portfolio, without interruption,” an NBCU spokesperson said. “YouTube is a valued partner and we never want to involve our fans in a dispute, but we felt obligated to let them know what was at stake. We thank...
NBC Sports

NBC, YouTube TV strike deal on a “short extension”

Good news, YouTube TV customers who hope to watch Buccaneers-Patriots on Sunday night. We think. NBC has announced that a deal has been reached with YouTube TV to extend the agreement that otherwise would have expired at midnight on October 1. “NBCUniversal and YouTube TV have agreed to a short...
Light Reading

NBCU, YouTube TV extend deadline

With neither side ready to blink just yet, Comcast's NBCUniversal and Google's YouTube TV extended the deadline on their contentious carriage negotiations Thursday night (Sept. 30) but apparently did not resolve any of the issues dividing them. The temporary extension keeps NBCU’s broadcast TV stations and cable networks on YouTube...
newsbrig.com

YouTube TV and NBCUniversal agree to ‘short’ extension to avoid channels disappearing

Following a public standoff earlier this week, YouTube TV and NBCUniversal have agreed to a “short” extension over the streaming service carrying several of the broadcaster’s channels. That means that at least for now, YouTube TV will continue to carry more than a dozen major NBCUniversal-owned channels, including NBC regional sports networks. But it also means YouTube TV’s monthly subscription cost won’t be getting $10 cheaper.
ringsidenews.com

Big Problem For WWE Fans With YouTube TV

WWE is on NBCUniversal’s USA Network for RAW and NXT. That is becoming a problem for fans who have YouTube TV, because the two sides were having a problem with their next deal. It was previously reported that NBCU and YouTube’s contract talks were not going well. There was a...
WWE
Android Headlines

Google Working On "Flexible" Channel Options For YouTube TV

There’s been a lot of attention on YouTube TV this week, and likely not for the reasons that Google wanted. But it appears that a YouTube support Twitter account may have let slip, that the company is working on flexible channel options for the service. The account in question was...
Android Headlines

The Best Live TV Streaming Alternatives To YouTube TV

With YouTube TV potentially losing 13 NBCUniversal channels, and five of its regional sports networks on September 30, 2021, it might be a good time to check out the competition and potentially switch. That’s the beauty of cord-cutting though. You can switch providers at any time. Unlike with Cable, where you can really only switch to one other company, as there’s generally only two cable options in every city and town.
Vulture

YouTube TV and NBCU May Have Irreconcilable Differences

If you caught Aaron Rodgers and Mason Crosby eke out a win against the 49ers in the final seconds of Sunday Night Football on YouTube TV, don’t expect to see anything like it anytime soon. NBCU and the live streaming service have yet to reach a deal to renew carriage of NBC, and the deal’s up tonight at midnight. The two have been renegotiating how much YouTube will pay for NBCU programming across its 14 channels and, at one point, over NBCU’s ask that YouTube TV bundle Peacock Premium — another streaming service! — in with the existing subscriptions. That was a head-scratcher, frankly, since one of the biggest selling points of YouTube TV is that you can watch stuff like sports or other live TV on broadcast without paying up for a bundled-up cable subscription. Can you imagine paying for Watch What Happens Live on more than one service? NBCU seems to have come around on this too, a spokesperson telling Vulture that Peacock is no longer on the table as of early Thursday afternoon, though anything could happen, saying instead that NBCU is only looking for fair carriage rates for its portfolio.
thestreamable.com

YouTube TV’s Impending Breakup with NBCUniversal Throws a Rainbow-Colored Wrench Into Its 4K Plans

The latest big breakup in the streaming industry has sent shocks throughout the entertainment world — and YouTube TV’s 4K plans may just be caught in the crossfire. As YouTube TV and NBCUniversal slowly but surely move towards the point of no return, and NBCUniversal channels disappear from the platform, so too will some of YouTube TV’s already slim 4K offerings.
Variety

The NBCUniversal and YouTube TV Standoff Isn’t Just Another Carriage Dispute

The circle of life for TV networks has always been carriage deal ends, rates go up. It may seem strange that this has remained the same during the continued decline of pay TV subscriptions — as of July, down by -4.3% (or -3.4 million subscribers) across MVPDs and VMVPDs — yet in the last 12 months, TV networks have performed the equivalent of the magician pulling a rabbit from an empty hat and increased affiliate fee revenues by 6.3%, or $805.5 million.
NFL
The Motley Fool

YouTube TV Goes Peacock Hunting

YouTube TV will lose dozens of NBCUniversal channels on Thursday if the two companies don't come to terms. Google's YouTube TV is offering subscribers a $10 discount off monthly plans if NBCUniversal leaves its airwaves. The battle puts Comcast in a bad spot, as it has more to lose than...
Tom's Guide

YouTube TV may lose NBCU channels in a cord-cutter’s nightmare — what to know

YouTube TV may lose out on Must-See TV, as the cord-cutting service finds itself in a dispute with NBCUniversal right before a big weekend of TV. Both YouTube TV and NBCUniversal have been unable to reach an agreement that would their deal to include NBCU's multiple channels in YouTube's subscription streaming service. And the outlook is so bleak, YouTube is preparing to make an offer to keep subscribers from bolting.
NFL
Light Reading

Can NBC force YouTube TV to carry Peacock?

Comcast's NBCUniversal and Google's YouTube TV are locked in a carriage battle as the terms of their current deal are set to expire on Thursday (September 30). But this is much more complicated than your standard carriage clash, as it reaches deep into the business metrics driving new streaming services and competitive streaming platforms, reckons LightShed Partners analyst Richard Greenfield.
thestreamable.com

Is NBC Picking a Fight with YouTube TV Over Peacock?

YouTube TV and NBC are headed toward a cliff. If the two sides can’t strike a deal by September 30, subscribers to the streaming service might lose NBC and its affiliated channels like USA, E!, and Bravo. So why is this fight happening now? According to Lightshed Partners, NBCUniversal is trying to force YouTube TV to bundle and pay for Peacock Premium as part of a new affiliation agreement for the NBCU channels.
