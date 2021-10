Clemson hosted in-state four-star junior defensive end Monteque Rhames of Sumter (S.C.) over the weekend for his first Clemson game day visit. "I liked that when I pulled up before we got to the stadium, it sounded like the coaches were really excited to see me," Rhames said. "Once I got to the building, the coaches of course were like, 'How do you say your name?' because I know it's a hard name to say. Some coaches said it right but other coaches were saying something different. It was funny.

FOOTBALL ・ 4 HOURS AGO