CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Mick Jagger went completely ‘unnoticed’ during visit to North Carolina bar, co-owner says

By Nexstar Media Wire
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – Mick Jagger stopped by a bar in North Carolina on Wednesday night, but he wasn’t waitin’ on a friend or a lady or nothin’. Jagger, who was in the area ahead of a Rolling Stones concert in Charlotte, simply stopped by to have a beer and snap a photo. The wildest part about it, though, was that Jagger went totally “unnoticed” during his visit, the bar’s co-owner tells Nexstar.

www.krqe.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children and stokes divisions. During a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing,...
The Hill

Democrats insist they won't back down on debt ceiling

Senate Democrats on Tuesday insisted they would not back down to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in a high-stakes standoff over the federal debt limit. With just days to go before a potential debt default, which would be the first in U.S. history, Democrats emerged from a luncheon strategy meeting saying there was no way they'd use the lengthy budget reconciliation process to raise the debt ceiling.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Jagger
The Hill

DOJ reviewing non-prosecution of FBI agents who mishandled Nassar sex abuse allegations

The Department of Justice is launching a new inquiry into the FBI’s handling of allegations against disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, specifically reviewing the department's decision not to charge agents who mishandled the investigation. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco confirmed the new probe during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary...

Comments / 0

Community Policy