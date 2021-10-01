Mick Jagger went completely ‘unnoticed’ during visit to North Carolina bar, co-owner says
(NEXSTAR) – Mick Jagger stopped by a bar in North Carolina on Wednesday night, but he wasn’t waitin’ on a friend or a lady or nothin’. Jagger, who was in the area ahead of a Rolling Stones concert in Charlotte, simply stopped by to have a beer and snap a photo. The wildest part about it, though, was that Jagger went totally “unnoticed” during his visit, the bar’s co-owner tells Nexstar.www.krqe.com
