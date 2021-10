St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - An influx of federal stimulus dollars will result in significant savings for Minnesotans who purchase their health coverage through MNsure. The Minnesota Department of Commerce and Mnsure have released the information concerning 2022 health plan rates and options in advance of the open enrollment period, which begins November 1. The report says, on average, Minnesota families will save $684 per year because more Minnesotans will be eligible to receive tax credits to help cover their monthly premium expenses.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO