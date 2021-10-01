CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

How The Pumpkin Spice Latte Became A Fall Staple

By Emily Weaver
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 2003, Peter Dukes was just your average guy who happened to have a really cool job working for Starbucks HQ in Seattle. Little did he know that when spring came around that year, he would become the product manager — really, the spearhead — of the most popular seasonal beverage in Starbucks history: the Pumpkin Spice Latte. "Nobody knew back then what it would grow to be," Dukes recalled in an archived Starbucks Stories, adding that the PSL has "taken on a life of its own" in the 18 years it's been around.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Swear This Breakfast Sandwich Tastes Just Like Starbucks

Starbucks is a popular place to get a quick, hot breakfast on the go. While many people stop by their local Starbucks every morning just to snag a specialty coffee or an iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte, quite a few others are also fans of the chain's breakfast sandwiches. Starbucks breakfast items can be warmed up and served hot, so customers can still enjoy a hot breakfast right along with their morning coffee, even on days they are in a rush.
SHOPPING
Mashed

This 24-Pack Of Reed's Ginger Ale At Costco Is Turning Heads

When you need to quench your thirst, you can't go wrong with some ginger ale. This sparkling beverage first came about in 1907 when the Canadian pharmacist John McLaughlin created Canada Dry ginger ale, per Thought Co. The drink gained an extra boost in popularity during prohibition when its bold flavor was used to cover up the taste of alcohol in mixed drinks. Fast forward to the present day, and ginger ale's popularity hasn't slowed down. Indeed, Costco now carries a 24-pack of Reed's ginger ale, and Instagram can't get enough of the find.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Is How Outback Steakhouse Makes Mashed Potatoes, According To Reddit

Have you ever dined at an Outback Steakhouse? Whether or not you've set foot inside this Tampa, Florida-based chain of Australian-inspired steakhouses, you probably remember its catchy slogan, "No Rules, Just Right," from a series of TV commercials that ran in the 1990s at the height of the chain's success (via YouTube). Over the years, as trends in dining have shifted, Outback has faced some struggles in remaining open, but the chain seems to be doing well more recently, with CNBC reporting that parent company Bloomin' Brands announced booming sales in the second quarter of 2021 as more Americans returned to indoor dining in the wake of the fluctuating COVID-19 pandemic.
TAMPA, FL
Mashed

This Classic In-N-Out Treat Wasn't On The Original Menu

In-N-Out is to Californians as Whataburger is to Texans and Dunkin' Donuts is to New Englanders. The legendary fast food chain with its famed crossed palm trees has become rooted in California history and tourism since 1948, when it became the first drive-thru hamburger joint in the whole state (via In-N-Out). Within the same year of the store's grand opening, founder Harry Snyder invented the "two-way speaker box," which allowed paying customers to place their food orders via the comfort of their own car. They never had to step foot outside of the vehicle and In-N-Out employees weren't having to rush in and out of the kitchen to fulfill orders. It was the perfect time management solution for a drive-thru service.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Seattle, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Mashed

Copycat Starbucks Holiday Spice Flat White Recipe

The holiday classic "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" by George Wyle and Edward Pola got it right about, well, the most wonderful time of the year. It's spot-on to call out the "good cheer," "holiday greetings," "parties for hosting," and "marshmallows for toasting." In addition to all of that, though, we'd like to give a special shoutout to a beverage that makes the holiday season especially cozy: the Starbucks Holiday Spice Flat White. Chef and recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge is making it easy to whip up the coffee chain's seasonal favorite right at home, so in no time at all, you can get back to the holiday greetings, parties, and cheer.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Wendy's Chocolate Frosty Ingredient You Might Not Expect

If you're the kind of person who prefers milk chocolate over dark chocolate, chances are you're probably a big fan of the chocolate Frosty at Wendy's. The fast food chain's milkshake-softserve hybrid isn't known for being super chocolatey, but it sure does pair well with a burger and fries. As Wendy's explains on their Square Deal blog, this was no accident. In order to ensure that his hamburgers wouldn't be outshined by his Frosties, Wendy's founder Dave Thomas insisted on developing a recipe with a "light chocolate flavor" that would complement the rest of the meal rather than overpower it with chocolate.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Ham You Should Be Using To Spice Up Your Charcuterie Board

We might not speak for everyone, but we can confidently say that a charcuterie board is one of the best appetizers out there. It's perfect for a book club, wine night, pre-dinner snack, movie night — pretty much any occasion can be a charcuterie board occasion. Whether you want to keep it basic with a few kinds of cheese and meats or go all out and create one of those decadent boards bursting with colors and flavors, you can customize them however you want.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Worst Jack In The Box Shake According To 34% Of People

Jack in the Box is one of those places everyone knows about. And it makes sense: the brand has been making waves among its customers since 1951 (via Delish). Here's a cool fact: the brand's founder, Robert O. Peterson, changed the drive-thru concept in a big way. Basically, he added a "two-way" intercom setup by acquiring its rights from an Alaskan restaurant. It was a huge hit and the setup was added to all Jack in the Box outlets.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin Pie#Spices#Food Drink#Starbucks Hq#Starbucks Stories#Psl#Spoon University#The Eggnog Latte#Peppermint Mocha
Mashed

Easy Strawberry Dessert Pizza Recipe

For a delicious dessert that looks beautiful and elegant yet comes together in just a few minutes, look no further than this scrumptious and easy strawberry dessert pizza. Developed by nutritionist Kristen Carli, this sweet confection takes advantage of the simplicity of store-bought break-and-bake sugar cookie dough, then tops it with a dreamy combination of cream cheese and fresh strawberries. The result? An easy-to-make, fresh-tasting dessert with just the right amount of sweetness.
RECIPES
Mashed

The First Sonic Menu Will Probably Look Familiar To You

At first glance, Sonic is a fast food restaurant like any other. Annoying commercials in heavy rotation? Check. Burgers and fries? Check and check. Chicken nuggets, tenders, and sandwiches? Check, check, check. Big, cheesy breakfast sandwiches, ice cream, sugary soft drinks ... all the stuff of a nutritionist's nightmare served up on the finest cardboard with bespoke plastic cutlery. One thing about Sonic that makes it a little different is the fact that they don't have a drive-thru or even a walk-in. At Sonic, you get your food by driving in, parking, and waiting for it to be delivered to your car.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

39% Agree This Is The Worst Non-Chocolate Candy To Give Out On Halloween

What are you planning on giving out to trick-or-treaters this year? If the answer is "nothing," better be sure to have the porch light off, and don't watch TV in the front room either (your curtains probably aren't as opaque as you think). If you've already got a teal-painted pumpkin on your porch and you're scouting out the best non-food treats so that even the kids with food allergies can have a happy Halloween, well, good for you! Here's hoping that everyone follows this trend in years to come since no kid should be left out of holiday fun.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Worst Brand Of Mustard, According To Almost 21% Of People

Whether zigzagged across the top of a ballpark hotdog, served alongside a warm soft pretzel, or folded into a vat of egg salad, there's no shortage of ways to use the classic condiment mustard. Although this tangy, vibrant yellow condiment can tend to play second-fiddle to its sweeter counterpart, ketchup,...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

10 Mistakes Everyone One Makes When Cooking Dumplings

Dumplings are an Asian take-out food staple but also super easy to prepare yourself. The catch is, you do have a lot of choices in front of you when you decide it's time to consume some dumplings crafted in your own kitchen. Should you make them from scratch? If so, are you using store-bought wrappers, or mixing that dough up yourself? Should you go the easy route and just buy a bag of frozen dumplings? In that scenario, you've gotta then debate whether to steam, boil, or pan fry them, among other potential techniques.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Cold Stone Creamery Is Bringing Back This Halloween Favorite For 2021

The temperature may be dropping now that fall is officially underway, but that doesn't mean you should scrap visiting your favorite ice cream shop for a scoop or two until the weather starts warming up once again. As Frozen Dessert Supplies points out, ice cream is a good source of vitamin D, which is a bit harder for some of us to get from the sun during this time of year. Plus, it will melt at a much slower rate during the chillier months, giving you the chance to really take your time and enjoy your creamy frozen dessert. And then there's the fact that a number of ice cream shops also have delicious seasonal flavors for you to try.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Mashed

Authentic Empanada Recipe

There are few culinary delights better than authentic Argentinian food — especially when it's a perfect blend of meat, vegetables, and fruit as found in these authentic empanadas. What really makes these great, though, is how easy they are to prepare right in your own kitchen. These delicious bites that have their own built-in shell make a perfect meal that can be eaten with a fork or with your hands.
RECIPES
Mashed

Sprite Has Good News For Fans Of Its Beloved Holiday Flavor

As hard as it may be to believe, we are entering the tail end of the year, which means the holidays are almost upon us. And while that may mean lots of additional end of year stress, it's also time to start looking forward to all of the special seasonal releases that can only be enjoyed around the holidays. Sprite is already getting into the holiday spirit with the return of its popular winter flavor, Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry. The seasonal beverage was first released in 2013, revamped in 2019, and has since become a beloved fan favorite, according to Comic Book.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Easy Peach Bread Recipe

While bacon and eggs can hit the spot for your morning meal, sometimes there's nothing better for breakfast than a thick slice of sweet bread. This peach bread from private practice registered dietician Kristen Carli is delicious and satisfying, packed with yummy fruity flavor. Toast a slice and slather it with butter to nibble along with your morning coffee, cut a quick slice for an easy afternoon snack, or serve it as an after-dinner dessert bread that will please everyone in your household, kids and adults alike.
RECIPES
Mashed

How To Know What Size Charcuterie Board You Need

Party-goers are raving about the charcuterie board trend, and luckily for us, they're easy to make for an at-home get-together. According to Shutterfly, the word "charcuterie" comes from the French word that means "smoked or dried meats." Originally, charcuterie boards were made with a mixture of meats, cheeses, breads, and oils. Today, classic charcuterie boards often also feature nuts, fruits, jam, olives, and crackers (via Kitchen Seer).
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

3-Ingredient Cheese Biscuits Recipe

While bread may be one of the most beloved foods out there, cheese ranks not far behind on the all-time list of foods we just can't live without. Even people who don't do dairy find it hard to live cheese-free, and the influx of plant-based cheese substitutes available on the market proves that point. So what do you get when you put cheese (preferably in dairy form) together with bread? Sheer perfection, that's what! Whether it be in the form of a grilled cheese sandwich, cheese fondue, or the now-trendy Brazilian favorite, pao de queijo, there's no denying that bread and cheese are a match made in heaven.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Blue Cheese

Blue cheese — also known as bleu cheese — is one of those foods that people either love or hate. That probably has a lot to do with the incredibly strong flavor of most blue cheese. It's salty, it's pungent, and it has plenty of acidity to it. This means it pairs well with a variety of different foods, but it also means that it finds itself ostracized on the charcuterie board by those who prefer lighter, less assaulting cheeses.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Mashed

63K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy