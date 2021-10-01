How The Pumpkin Spice Latte Became A Fall Staple
In 2003, Peter Dukes was just your average guy who happened to have a really cool job working for Starbucks HQ in Seattle. Little did he know that when spring came around that year, he would become the product manager — really, the spearhead — of the most popular seasonal beverage in Starbucks history: the Pumpkin Spice Latte. "Nobody knew back then what it would grow to be," Dukes recalled in an archived Starbucks Stories, adding that the PSL has "taken on a life of its own" in the 18 years it's been around.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0