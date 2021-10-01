How The Pumpkin Spice Latte Became A Fall Staple

The temperature may be dropping now that fall is officially underway, but that doesn't mean you should scrap visiting your favorite ice cream shop for a scoop or two until the weather starts warming up once again. As Frozen Dessert Supplies points out, ice cream is a good source of vitamin D, which is a bit harder for some of us to get from the sun during this time of year. Plus, it will melt at a much slower rate during the chillier months, giving you the chance to really take your time and enjoy your creamy frozen dessert. And then there's the fact that a number of ice cream shops also have delicious seasonal flavors for you to try.

