Erie, PA

Department of Education Secretary Noe Ortega visits McDowell Manufacturing

By Chelsea Swift
YourErie
YourErie
 10 days ago

The Department of Education Secretary visited Erie Friday, highlighting the ways regional students are succeeding during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sec. Noe Ortega took a tour of McDowell Manufacturing, a facility where high school students participated in a program where the manufacture parts and contribute to the supply chain for local manufacturers.

Sec. Ortega observed the variety of educational opportunities that can lead to multiple career paths.

General McLane School District receives grant of over $635k for tech upgrades

One McDowell High School teacher says he’s proud of the students in the manufacturing program and Millcreek Township for supporting the initiative.

“I think it says a lot about the investment that the Millcreek Township School District put into this facility,” said Kyle Bucholtz, Teacher at McDowell High School. “It’s actually getting the attention of state officials and showing them what’s possible right here in Millcreek.”

It’s the first full year this program has been operational, and about 50 students are currently enrolled.

Erie, PA
#Mcdowell Manufacturing#Mcdowell High School
