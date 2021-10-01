CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alton, IL

Cars Collide On Main Street, One Vehicle Catches Fire, Alton Firefighters Extinguish Blaze Quickly

By Dan Brannan
riverbender.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTON - The Alton Fire Department quickly extinguished a car fire in the 1600 block of Main Street in Alton on Friday afternoon. The car fire occurred when two vehicles collided in that area. Thankfully, no one was injured in the accident, Battalion Chief on duty David Eichen said. Eichen said the fire call came in at 1:58 a.m. to the department and they dispatched to the scene in rapid fashion.

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children and stokes divisions. During a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing,...
INTERNET
The Hill

Democrats insist they won't back down on debt ceiling

Senate Democrats on Tuesday insisted they would not back down to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in a high-stakes standoff over the federal debt limit. With just days to go before a potential debt default, which would be the first in U.S. history, Democrats emerged from a luncheon strategy meeting saying there was no way they'd use the lengthy budget reconciliation process to raise the debt ceiling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

California pipeline may have been hooked by ship’s anchor

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The pipeline that leaked tens of thousands of gallons of oil into the water off Southern California was split open and apparently dragged more than 100 feet along the ocean floor, possibly by a ship’s anchor, officials said Tuesday. The segment of the pipe that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alton, IL
Alton, IL
Crime & Safety
Alton, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Traffic
Alton, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
Alton, IL
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#The Cars#Accident#Alton Firefighters#The Alton Fire Department#Battalion#The Fire Department

Comments / 0

Community Policy