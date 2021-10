It's often said that the best things come in small packages and that is sure to be the case with Tiny Fish, the in-the-works sustainable canned seafood line courtesy of "Top Chef: Portland" contestant Sara Hauman. According to Hauman, the project was a long time coming. "I've always been so strangely intrigued with products on the shelves at grocery stores, because ultimately, what's in that can, or that jar that was growing in the earth at one point," she told Mashed during an exclusive interview. "And to have that transformation of a fish that someone caught with a pole, and now it's on the shelf of a store is a really, really interesting and cool story that I am hoping that I can tell with my tinned fish line."

