October 2 - William Mattar Law Offices

WGRZ TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY WILLIAM MATTAR LAW OFFICES) October is Fire Safety Month, and William Mattar wants to remind New Yorkers to take proper precautions to keep their families safe in the event of a house fire. Right now if you head over to www.williammattar.com, you can fill out a simple form to receive a free smoke detector from Ed Young's True Value Hardware in Williamsville. Hurry because supplies are limited. Also, the William Mattar Law Offices are encouraging everyone to take part in the Making Strides Walk to support the American Cancer Society on October 16th at Buffalo Outer Harbor.

www.wgrz.com

Rochester Business Journal

The Law Offices of Pullano and Farrow PLLC

The Law Offices of Pullano and Farrow PLLC announce the hiring of Ronald Near as collections specialist. He brings extensive experience working with federal collections matters and working in the legal field. The information in the People and Awards section is provided by the submitter. The Rochester Business Journal accepts high-resolution color, digital photos with press releases. Submit digital ...
ROCHESTER, NY
WGRZ TV

2021 United Way Challenge

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's time for the United Way Challenge! Beginning September 27th through December 13th you can support The United Way of Buffalo & Erie County by taking part in the United Way Challenge. Pledge to donate $1 a week ($52 a year) or more to be eligible to win one of 16 weekly prizes.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WGRZ TV

Buffalo FBI: Grandparent scams on the rise

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo FBI Field Office is warning Western New Yorkers about a recent spike in scams targeting the elderly, resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses locally. Nationally, over 650 reports of "grandparent scams" were issued to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center from January...
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Workers at Mercy Hospital return to the picket line Sunday morning; Strike continues for 3rd day

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Day three of the strike at Mercy Hospital is underway and there's still no agreement on new contracts. CWA Local 1133 union members are back on the picket line Sunday morning outside the South Buffalo Mercy Hospital. Members of the union say they are ready to get back to bargaining, but Catholic Health says it's waiting for a written response to its pre-strike proposal.
BUFFALO, NY

