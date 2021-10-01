City officials say indoor mask mandate will lift after two weeks of declining COVID rates

For the first time on Tuesday, Los Angeles County’s top public health official publicly entertained at length the possibility of lifting the region’s mask mandate, at least in part. “With lower transmission and with more people vaccinated we are hopeful that we will be able to lift the mask mandate in settings where there is a large gathering and we know people are vaccinated,” County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer said at a Board of Supervisors meeting. She quickly qualified that statement by saying it assumes Covid numbers continue to fall and that there is no new, more powerful variant...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO