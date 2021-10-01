CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City officials say indoor mask mandate will lift after two weeks of declining COVID rates

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said the city will lift its indoor mask mandate after two weeks of sustained drops in COVID-19 rates. “When we introduced the mask mandate in August, the CDC indicated that Baltimore City had substantial community transmission. Currently... Baltimore City is experiencing high community transmission rates,” she said at a news conference Friday, noting that other figures the city will use to determine when to lift the mask mandate include new case rates, testing positivity rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccination trends.

