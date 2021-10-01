CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
At 88, Tom Skerritt Finally Gets a Starring Role in 'East of the Mountains'

By Jordan Moreau
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a 60-year career that’s seen him turn up in key supporting roles in hits like “Alien,” “Top Gun,” and “M*A*S*H*,” Tom Skerritt finally gets a starring role in a movie. The acclaimed actor is front-and-center in “East of the Mountains,” playing a retired heart surgeon who keeps his terminal...

www.lmtonline.com

DoYouRemember?

‘Tiger King’ Star Dies At 53

Erik Cowie was found dead. He was best known for his appearance in ‘Tiger King.’. He was only 53 years old. Erik Cowie, one of the stars in the Netflix documentary Tiger King, has died. He was a zookeeper on the popular series and was only 53 years old. Erik was found dead in New York City and a toxicology report is set to be performed. There were no drugs or foul play found at the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
moveablefest.com

SJ Chiro on Looking Around the Bend in “East of the Mountains”

SJ Chiro didn’t think she was going to get the gig directing “East of the Mountains,” a longtime passion project for its star Tom Skerritt and David Guterson, the PEN/Faulkner award-winning author who had written the book on which the drama was based. Like them, Chiro has made her home in the Pacific Northwest, and knew the film’s producer Jane Charles from a mutual friend’s birthday party, yet may not have seemed like the obvious choice to oversee the story of grieving widower (Skerritt) who heads out into the wilderness under the guise of a hunting trip with the intention of taking his own life after being diagnosed with a terminal cancer.
MOVIES
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Tom Skerritt indie film showcases Eastern Washington

The 2021 independent film "East of the Mountains" follows Ben Givens (Tom Skerritt), a retired heart surgeon and recent widower who learns he has terminal cancer. Determined to navigate his final days on his own terms, he shares the news with no one — not even his daughter (Mira Sorvino) — instead traveling back to his boyhood home in Eastern Washington with his dog in tow.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – East of the Mountains (2021)

East of the Mountains, 2021. Starring Tom Skerritt, Mira Sorvino, Annie Gonzalez, Wally Dalton, Jule Johnson, John Paulsen, Nick Sage Palmieri, Diego Collie, Robert Fuentes, Thurman Kellogg, Paul Northcott, and Lauren Du Pree. SYNOPSIS:. When retired heart surgeon Ben Givens learns that he has terminal cancer, he takes his beloved...
MOVIES
filmmakermagazine.com

Back to One, Episode 171: Tom Skerritt

Tom Skerritt is the very definition of a veteran actor. MASH, Alien, Steel Magnolias, Top Gun, A River Runs Through It, and countless other supporting credits in films and television grace his esteemed resume, plus an Emmy for Picket Fences. But never a lead role in a feature film! Until now. East Of The Mountains just might be 88-year-old Tom Skerritt’s best work on the screen. It’s an assured, vulnerable, simple yet extremely powerful performance, utilizing, as he describes in this episode, his “less is more” approach to acting. He talks about what he learned mentoring with Robert Altman and Hal Ashby, on the other side of the camera, that still helps his work today. And I ask him what’s the worst thing a director even did to him. Get ready for a laugh and some inspiration.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Darren Mann, Alyssa Goss, Sonja Sohn, Celia Rose Gooding Join Crime Thriller ‘Breakwater’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Darren Mann, Alyssa Goss, Sonja Sohn and Celia Rose Gooding have been cast in “Breakwater.” They join Dermot Mulroney in the crime thriller, which is written and directed by James Rowe, and produced by Loose Cannon Pictures. The film starts principal photography this week in North Carolina. Mann stars as Dovey, a young ex-con charged with finding the estranged daughter of fellow inmate Ray Childress (Mulroney). Breaking his parole and crossing state lines, Dovey tracks down the enigmatic Eve (Goss). Sohn plays Dovey’s parole officer Bonnie Bell, while Gooding portrays Jess, Eve’s best friend and confidant. Matt Paul, Larry Hummel, Edward Winters...
MOVIES
BET

Keke Palmer Lands Role On Final Season Of ‘Insecure’

Back in September of 2020, Keke Palmer tweeted out that she would love to have a role on Issa Rae’s Insecure. Now it’s happening, she will appear in the fifth and final season. Palmer posted a screenshot of her September 2020 tweet along with a captioned that revealed she will...
TV & VIDEOS
