Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Questionable for Week 4

The Vikings are finally in the win column. They didn't panic after an unlucky 0-2 start, but instead kept doing what they've done well all month and improved in some areas that had been issues. Kirk Cousins, Alexander Mattison, Justin Jefferson, and basically the entire offense were fantastic in Minnesota's 30-17 win over the Seahawks at U.S. Bank Stadium. And after an ugly start, the Vikings' defense stepped up on three second-half possessions, holding Russell Wilson and Seattle scoreless for the final 41 minutes of game time (with plenty of help from the offense's ability to generate lengthy drives that kept Wilson off the field).

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO