Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Questionable for Week 4
Lockett (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at San Francisco, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. It's no surprise Lockett's status is in limbo after his leg was twisted at the end of a catch this past Sunday at Minnesota. The issue limited his practice reps Wednesday before he didn't take the field at all Thursday, but the Seahawks still are keeping the door open for the seven-year pro to suit up this weekend. Ultimately, the team will make a decision on Lockett's availability about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.www.cbssports.com
