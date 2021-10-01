CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Questionable for Week 4

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLockett (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at San Francisco, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. It's no surprise Lockett's status is in limbo after his leg was twisted at the end of a catch this past Sunday at Minnesota. The issue limited his practice reps Wednesday before he didn't take the field at all Thursday, but the Seahawks still are keeping the door open for the seven-year pro to suit up this weekend. Ultimately, the team will make a decision on Lockett's availability about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.

www.cbssports.com

Related
Seattle Times

If you think Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett is underrated, you ‘just haven’t paid enough attention,’ Pete Carroll says

RENTON — As Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett tore through the Tennessee secondary Sunday, social media buzzed with a consistent theme. Lockett, Twitter concluded, might be as underrated as any receiver in the NFL. On Sunday alone, almost 100 tweets were published with the words “Tyler,” “Lockett” and “underrated.”. If Lockett...
NFL
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Cardinals, Raiders rise; Seahawks slip

Let's start with some Power Rankings history. We enter Week 3 with four teams from the same division gobbling up real estate in the top 10. This has never happened in the history of any power rankings on any website*, and it speaks to the special state of the NFC West.
NFL
Yardbarker

Off to Historic Start, Tyler Lockett Finding 'Freedom' in Shane Waldron's Offense

RENTON, WA — With a team-high eight receptions for 178 yards against the Titans, Tyler Lockett continued to etch his name into the history books. His 278 receiving yards over the first two weeks of the year is the most any Seahawks wideout has ever recorded to start a season, surpassing Hall of Famer Steve Largent's previous franchise record of 215. This comes after setting the team's single-season record in receptions with 100 in 2020.
NFL
Daily Herald

Seahawks' Lockett shies away from attention after hot start

RENTON, Wash. -- Tyler Lockett would have preferred to be anywhere else on Wednesday, rather than standing at the front of an auditorium talking about himself, the numbers he's put up through the first two weeks of the regular season and the chance he has for more records this week.
NFL
ClutchPoints

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo drops truth bomb on frustrating calf injury vs. Seahawks

Jimmy Garoppolo couldn’t contain his emotions after he suffered a calf injury during the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Garoppolo, who had to sit out the remainder of the contest after sustaining the injury in the first half, opened up about the issue and became a bit emotional as he reflected on his past injuries as well. The 49ers QB emphasized he is staying positive despite the latest setback, adding that he will have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the problem.
NFL
chatsports.com

Pre-Snap Reads 9/22: Tyler Lockett off to terrific start to 2021 season

Reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Gonzalez share their final thoughts from Seattle's embarrassing Week 2 overtime defeat to Tennessee, including a stagnant, rhythm-less offense struggling to sustain drives during a decisive second half. Is Seahawks' Pete Carroll showing a different, less patient side?. "Pete Carroll did not display his usual...
NFL
Yardbarker

Vikings Snap Counts and PFF Notes, Week 3: Tyler Conklin, Oli Udoh Shine vs. Seahawks

The Vikings are finally in the win column. They didn't panic after an unlucky 0-2 start, but instead kept doing what they've done well all month and improved in some areas that had been issues. Kirk Cousins, Alexander Mattison, Justin Jefferson, and basically the entire offense were fantastic in Minnesota's 30-17 win over the Seahawks at U.S. Bank Stadium. And after an ugly start, the Vikings' defense stepped up on three second-half possessions, holding Russell Wilson and Seattle scoreless for the final 41 minutes of game time (with plenty of help from the offense's ability to generate lengthy drives that kept Wilson off the field).
NFL
UPI News

Fantasy football: Hopkins, Lockett top Week 3 wide receiver rankings

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- DeAndre Hopkins, Tyler Lockett, Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill top my Week 3 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2021. Allen Robinson, Calvin Ridley, Robert Woods, A.J. Brown and Stefon Diggs round out my top 10 options for Week 3. D.J. Moore, Sterling Shepard, DeVonta Smith and Darnell Mooney are among my other favorite wide receivers to start this week.
NFL
Tacoma News Tribune

Assured Tyler Lockett doesn’t need more money or praise: ‘I’m a healthier type of hungry’

Russell Wilson thinks Tyler Lockett is “magical.”. Shane Waldron thinks Lockett has “God’s gift.”. Last season, Lockett set a Seahawks record for a season with 100 catches. This March, he signed a four-year contract worth up to $69.2 million that guaranteed him $37 million. To hear him tell it, that’s $37 million more than he truly needs, beyond what he’s already earned in seven years in the NFL with Seattle.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Injury Report: A.J. Brown, Tyler Lockett, Will Fuller injury updates

The unfortunate reality of the return of the NFL is when players are allowed to go full speed — injuries are bound to happen. Week 3 of the NFL season was no exception. Now that fantasy football managers are updating their lineups for the coming week, several players have found themselves on the injury report, leaving their status for Week 4 in the air.
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks Notebook: Brandon Shell, Tyler Lockett Sidelined in Thursday's Practice

Returning to the field for their second practice of the week before Sunday's NFC West opener against the 49ers, receiver Tyler Lockett joined tackle Brandon Shell and running back Rashaad Penny as a non-participant with a hip injury. During Sunday's 30-17 loss in Minnesota, Lockett briefly exited the game in...
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on A.J. Brown, Tyler Lockett, Sterling Shepard, more affect Week 4 WR rankings

Wide receivers A.J. Brown, Tyler Lockett, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, and JuJu Smith-Schuster all exited last week's games early, with all but Lockett not returning to the field. The wide receiver position is deep, but it obviously takes a hit if a number of these guys can't go. We'll dive into the latest news in our fantasy injury updates and explain who might become fantasy relevant (and worthwhile waiver pickups) during their absences. These injuries will surely affect Week 4 rankings.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Fantasy Football Injury News: Is Tyler Lockett injured? Will it affect him in Week 4?

Dr. Jesse Morse discusses a possible injury to Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett and he shares his thoughts on if it could affect him in Week 4. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
NFL
The Associated Press

Seahawks expect Lockett, Metcalf to play against 49ers

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks expect wide receiver Tyler Lockett to play Sunday against San Francisco despite a hip injury that slowed him in practice this week. Coach Pete Carroll said Lockett was able to get some work Friday and should be to go against the 49ers. Lockett was tackled awkwardly in last Sunday’s game at Minnesota. The Seahawks felt fortunate Lockett did not suffer a more serious injury on the play.
NFL

