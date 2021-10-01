CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: Downgraded to doubtful

 4 days ago

The Buccaneers have downgraded Gronkowski (ribs) to doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. It sounds like the rib injury is winning out over Gronkowski's desire to face his former team. An 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday is suboptimal for fantasy purposes, though the downgrade to doubtful solidifies that Gronk's managers need to make other plans for Week 4. The Bucs have two solid alternatives of their own, with Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard both offering plenty of experience in starting roles. Brate has played more than twice as many snaps as Howard this year, including 45 percent last week when he caught four of five targets for 35 yards in a 34-24 loss to the Rams. However, it won't be too much of a surprise if Howard ends up with a significant role Sunday night.

