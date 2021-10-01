49ers' George Kittle: Questionable for Week 4

56 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Local fans of the San Francisco 49ers finally have something to cheer for as their team will play in a packed Levi's Stadium for the first time in just over 20 months. Coincidentally, the Niners will face the Green Bay Packers, the same team they last faced at the stadium in front of thousands of fans in the NFC Championship Game. That game ended with a blowout in the Niners' favor, 37-20, and the team will look to continue this success on this upcoming Sunday night. The Niners as a whole seem to be excited to play a prime time game in front of their fans, and star tight end George Kittle, for one, is as excited as can be.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO