49ers' George Kittle: Questionable for Week 4

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKittle (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, with coach Kyle Shanahan noting that the Niners should have a better idea by Saturday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. Shanahan said he was encouraged by Kittle's work on the practice field Friday, though the tight end was...

www.cbssports.com

Kyle Shanahan
George Kittle
