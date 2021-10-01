49ers' George Kittle: Questionable for Week 4

Kittle (calf) caught four of 11 targets for 40 yards against Seattle on Sunday. Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) left after the first half, forcing the 49ers to turn to rookie third overall pick Trey Lance in the second half. It doesn't necessarily mean anything going forward, but Kittle couldn't get anything going with Lance. All four of Kittle's receptions occurred with Garoppolo in the first half, though the 49ers offense in general was probably more explosive under Lance, who threw two touchdown passes (both to Deebo Samuel). It's not clear what will happen with Garoppolo after his calf injury, but if Lance enters the starting lineup it will be worth monitoring how the chemistry develops between Kittle and the rookie. The 49ers have a crucial road matchup with the Cardinals in Week 5.
