Chiefs' Frank Clark: Questionable against Philadelphia
Clark (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles. Clark was limited in all three of Kansas City's practices this week due to this hamstring injury, which kept him from suiting up for the Chiefs' Week 3 loss to the Chargers. Getting Clark back would be a big boon to the struggling Kansas City defense, as Clark has racked up 46 sacks since the 2016 campaign, including 14 in 30 games as a member of the Chiefs.www.cbssports.com
