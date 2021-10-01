CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs' Frank Clark: Questionable against Philadelphia

Clark (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles. Clark was limited in all three of Kansas City's practices this week due to this hamstring injury, which kept him from suiting up for the Chiefs' Week 3 loss to the Chargers. Getting Clark back would be a big boon to the struggling Kansas City defense, as Clark has racked up 46 sacks since the 2016 campaign, including 14 in 30 games as a member of the Chiefs.

chiefsdigest.com

Chiefs DE Frank Clark Sits Out Friday Practice with Strained Hamstring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After missing all three preseason games and the Week 1 opener against the Cleveland Browns, Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark sat out Friday’s practice in preparation for the Los Angeles Chargers with yet another hamstring injury. Clark suffered the injury during practice on Thursday, and head...
NFL
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Frank Clark: Picks up hamstring injury

Clark suffered a hamstring injury during Thursday's practice, according to Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com. Clark strained his hamstring in practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers. Head coach Andy Reid noted it's not the same hamstring he hurt during training camp. If Clark can't play Sunday, then Mike Danna could be in line for an expanded role.
NFL
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Frank Clark: Likely to sit Week 3

Clark (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chargers. Clark was unable to practice Friday after injuring his hamstring Thursday. If he sits as expected, Mike Danna will take on an expanded role on a Chiefs defensive line that could also be without Chris Jones (wrist), who's listed as questionable.
NFL
State
Kansas State
chiefscrowd.com

Frank Clark added to Chiefs injury report on Thursday

The Chiefs had one of their defensive ends on Wednesday’s injury report and that number doubled on Thursday. Frank Clark was added to the report as a limited participant with a hamstring injury. Clark was on the report the last two weeks with the same issue, but played in each of the first two games [more]
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Frank Clark Has More On the Line Than You Think

The Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive struggles through the first two weeks are apparent in the numbers: last in total yards allowed, rushing yards allowed, red zone defense. Bottom-five in points allowed. That’s not what the front office envisioned when they spent money in free agency and used multiple draft picks to beef up that side of the ball.
NFL
arrowheadaddict.com

Charvarius Ward, Frank Clark among Chiefs injured players on Friday

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to be watching a couple key contributors on the defensive side of the ball over the next couple days in hopes that they heal up in time to play on Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Chargers. Head coach Andy Reid told reporters on...
NFL
bigrapidsnews.com

Chiefs could be without Clark, Ward for game vs Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark strained his hamstring and cornerback Charvarius Ward strained his quad in practice this week, leaving the status of both in doubt for their game against the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend. Clark missed most of training camp, all three preseason...
NFL
#Chiefs#Philadelphia#Chargers#American Football#Eagles
chatsports.com

Frank Clark, Charvarius Ward will miss Chargers game; Jones will play

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s home game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Neither defensive end Frank Clark (hamstring) or cornerback Charvarius Ward (quad) will suit up for the game — although defensive end Chris Jones (wrist) will play. Here are the Chiefs’...
NFL
kshb.com

Chiefs list DE Clark, CB Ward as questionable for Sunday; CB Fenton out

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs listed two defensive starters as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Defensive end Frank Clark and cornerback Charvarius Ward are questionable with a hamstring and quad injury, respectively. Cornerback Rashad Fenton has been ruled out as he navigates through the...
NFL
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Frank Clark: Gets in limited practice

Clark (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. Clark suffered the injury in practice late last week and missed the team's Week 3 matchup against the Chargers as a result. The fact that he was able to practice in limited fashion early in the week bodes well for his chances to return in Week 4 against Philadelphia.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Kansas City Chiefs to be without Frank Clark vs. Justin Herbert, Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs opened the 2021 season 1-1, with a hard-fought win against the Cleveland Browns and a heart-stopping loss to the Baltimore Ravens. As a result, the Chiefs’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers takes on added significance at this early portion of the season. Unfortunately for Kansas City however, they’ll take the field on Sunday without defensive end Frank Clark.
NFL
chiefscrowd.com

Frank Clark, Chris Jones again limited

The Chiefs’ practice report did not change Thursday. It remained exactly the same as Wednesday. Defensive lineman Frank Clark, who returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since injuring his hamstring a week ago in practice, remained a limited participant. He was inactive in the Week 3 loss to the Chargers with a different [more]
NFL
FanSided

Frank Clark’s contract is the price of a Super Bowl for the Chiefs

How much would you pay to see the Kansas City Chiefs win another Super Bowl? $1,000? $100,000? How much do you think the Chiefs organization would be willing to pay?. Flash back five years ago, how would that number change? Kansas City had spent almost 50 long years waiting for another trip to the Super Bowl, and it seemed like Chiefs Kingdom would be willing to give just about anything to see their team hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
NFL
KCTV 5

Chiefs' Frank Clark scheduled to appear in court Monday on weapons charge

LOS ANGELES (KCTV) -- Chiefs' defensive end Frank Clark is set to appear in an LA courtroom Monday morning on a felony weapons charge from over the summer. Clark has an arraignment and plea hearing at 8:30 a.m. Los Angeles time, which is 10:30 a.m. central time. There is no indication of whether Clark will physically appear, or whether he and/or his attorney may be able to check in virtually.
NFL
News-Democrat

Kansas City Chiefs rule out defensive end Frank Clark, corner Ward for Sunday’s game

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark and cornerback Charvarius Ward on Saturday were officially ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Clark has been dealing with hamstring injuries. He was able to practice Friday, but he didn’t play in last weekend’s game. Ward (quad) has...
NFL

