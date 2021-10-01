Nick Cannon could be considered as a Wendy Williams backup plan: sources

Nick Cannon has an army of kids —seven to be exact. Cannon, infamously, is a man who believes that spreading his seed is the best method, and he also seems to avoid too much drama when it comes to his partners. According to Page Six, Cannon had a recent Zoom conference on Friday to promote his new daytime talk show Nick Cannon. On the call, he discussed fatherhood and his hectic schedule.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 16 DAYS AGO