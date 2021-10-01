Nick Cannon could be considered as a Wendy Williams backup plan: sources
Nick Cannon could potentially take over Wendy Williams’ timeslots if Williams does not return to her talk show, according to sources. “The executives have been talking,” said a source. “They are keeping a close eye on [Williams’] recovery and hoping for the best. But they have pushed back [her] show premiere several times so they are already thinking of a backup plan,” a source close to the show told Page Six.pagesix.com
