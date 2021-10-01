CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Cannon could be considered as a Wendy Williams backup plan: sources

By Tashara Jones
Page Six
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Cannon could potentially take over Wendy Williams’ timeslots if Williams does not return to her talk show, according to sources. “The executives have been talking,” said a source. “They are keeping a close eye on [Williams’] recovery and hoping for the best. But they have pushed back [her] show premiere several times so they are already thinking of a backup plan,” a source close to the show told Page Six.

pagesix.com

