Patriots' Nick Folk: Listed as questionable

Folk (left knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Buccaneers after practicing in a limited fashion this week. Though the Patriots had Brett Maher and Riley Patterson in for workouts, Folk remains the only kicker on the team's active roster, with Quinn Nordin (abdomen) currently on IR. If Folk's Week 4 status indeed is in any danger, a roster move would need to occur, so until or unless that happens, pencil him in to be a go Sunday night.