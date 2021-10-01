CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans' Terrance Mitchell: Listed as questionable for Sunday

Mitchell (concussion) has been listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Bills. Mitchell left Week 2 with a concussion. He was unable to clear concussion protocols during the short turnaround and was inactive for Week 3. The 29-year-old was able to log to limited practices to end the week, but it's unclear if he will suit up in Week 4. If he is inactive, expect Tremon Smith and Desmond King to see increased snaps once again.

Houston Chronicle

Texans starting cornerback Terrance Mitchell returns to practice

Texans starting cornerback Terrance Mitchell returned to practice Thursday for the first time since exiting the Sept. 19 game against the Browns with a concussion. Mitchell missed Houston’s 24-9 loss to the Panthers while in concussion protocol, and, this week, he also missed two practices while also dealing with an illness.
