Texans' Justin Reid: Not listed on injury report

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Reid (knee) was a full participant in practice Friday and doesn't have an injury designation going into Sunday's matchup with the Bills. Reid suffered the knee injury in Week 2. He wasn't able to clear the injury during the quick turnaround and was inactive during Week 3. The 24-year-old safety recorded four tackles and a pick in each of the first two games of the season, and will need to play a big role if the Texans hope to slow down Josh Allen and the Bills' high-powered offense.

