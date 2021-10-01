CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Natalie Morales is leaving NBC News after 22 years

By Gina Vivinetto
NBC News
NBC News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatalie Morales is leaving NBC. The television journalist announced her departure in an internal memo to NBC News colleagues on Friday, explaining that she was excited to be pursuing "a new adventure," but didn't disclose details of what is next for her. Morales will continue to appear as a "Dateline"...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 58

Related
TODAY.com

Natalie Morales shares sweet selfie with husband to celebrate 'new beginnings'

After news broke on Friday that Natalie Morales would be leaving NBC News after 22 years, the 49-year-old television journalist took to social media to celebrate. In a sweet selfie with her husband of 23 years Joe Rhodes, Morales can be seen smiling bright while cheers'ing a Corona on the beach. The couple got married in 1998 and have two children together: Josh, 17, and Luke, 13.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Departing 'Today Show' Star Is Reportedly out to Rescue 'The Talk' in Wake of Sharon Osbourne Exit

Today Show journalist Natalie Morales announced plans to leave NBC News on Friday, which immediately led to speculation about her future. Sources told The Daily Mail Friday that Morales is heading to CBS' daytime talk show The Talk, which has undergone seismic changes in recent months. Sharon Osbourne was fired from the show in March, then Carrie Ann Inaba and Elaine Welteroth both announced they were leaving before Season 12 started in September. Osbourne and Inaba were replaced by Jerry O'Connell and Akbar Gbajabiamila, respectively.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Williams
ETOnline.com

Amanda Kloots Reacts to Natalie Morales Joining 'The Talk' (Exclusive)

Amanda Kloots is thrilled with The Talk's latest addition! ET's Matt Cohen spoke to Kloots the same day that her CBS talk show announced Natalie Morales as the newest co-host, and the performer couldn't be more excited to welcome the journalist to the show. "It's such great news. We can’t...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Today Show' Star Reveals NBC Exit After Over Two Decades

Today Show anchor Natalie Morales is leaving the long-running morning show after 22 years. She will continue appearing on NBC News' Dateline through the end of the year. She will also be given a send-off on Today soon, as the date of her final broadcast was not announced. Today executive producer Tom Mazzarelli said Morales was "offered an opportunity she's passionate about."
TV & VIDEOS
arcamax.com

NBC News veteran Natalie Morales exits for 'The Talk' on CBS

Natalie Morales is ending her long run at NBC News and is expected to take a chair on the CBS daytime show "The Talk." Morales, 49, told NBC colleagues of her plans to leave Friday, according to a memo obtained by the Los Angeles Times. An NBC News representative declined to comment on the correspondent's future, but two people familiar with her plans said she will be joining "The Talk."
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Watch ‘The Talk’ Introduce New Host Natalie Morales (Video)

Natalie Morales has started her next career chapter at “The Talk.”. The show welcomed Morales as a new host this morning. Morales joined the show via Zoom. She will start hosting in person Monday, Oct. 11, for Season 12. “It’s always exciting and new to start something different,” she said...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Nightly News#Gracie Awards#Dateline#Wvit#Msnbc#Nbcuniversal News
featureweekly.com

‘The Talk’ declares Natalie Morales is joining as permanent co-host

Natalie Morales is joining “The Talk” on a full-time basis following her public exit from NBC News following a 22-year run at the Peacock network. “We couldn’t be more excited to have Natalie Morales join ‘The Talk’ family,” executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews said, according to Deadline. “We have been fans of her and her work for years. Her varied skillset and versatility are a great addition to our talented panel. Natalie’s intelligence, passion and enthusiasm always shine through in all her work, and we are fortunate to have her on the team.
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

CBS Confirms Natalie Morales Is the Newest Co-Host of The Talk

CBS officially announced the addition of Natalie Morales to the network’s daytime panel talk show, The Talk. Morales, the longtime NBC newser, will debut live on Monday, Oct. 11, alongside hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood. “We couldn’t be more excited to have Natalie Morales join...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wmleader.com

Sharon Osbourne ‘Betrayed’ By The Talk Co-Hosts After Making ‘Secret Pact’?? Read All Her Accusations In New Interview Post Racism Controversy!

Sharon Osbourne is back — but, no, she hasn’t changed her opinions on those racism allegations. In an exclusive interview with Dailymail.com on Monday, the former talk show host opened up about her controversial breakdown on The Talk earlier in the year — which got her fired from the show after being deemed a “racist” for comments made to co-host Sheryl Underwood in defense of Piers Morgan’s coverage of Meghan Markle. After getting “canceled” by many on social media, the 68-year-old got candid about the aftermath of receiving death threats and cutting ties with former friends.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Katie Couric Texted Serial Creep Matt Lauer Post-Firing to Say ‘I Am Crushed. I Love You’

In her new memoir, veteran TV anchor Katie Couric said she had conflicted emotions after her Today show co-host Matt Lauer was ousted over bombshell allegations that he preyed upon and sexually harassed young women. According to the Daily Mail, she wrote that despite the “awful things” Lauer had done, her “heart sank” at his firing. She sent supportive text messages when he was fired in 2017, writing that it felt “heartless” to abandon someone she spent so many years sitting beside. “I am crushed. I love you and care about you deeply. I am here. Please let me know if you want to talk. There will be better days ahead,” she wrote. Lauer sent a kissy-face emoji in response. However, Couric admits that she had “heard whispers” from around the studio about Lauer. Still, she insists that he was a “decent” man.
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

The Truth About Whoopi Goldberg’s Relationship History

Whoopi Goldberg’s complicated relationship history began when she was a teenager experimenting with drugs. As she recalled to The Telegraph, ingesting as many “mind-altering substances” as possible was a “rite of passage” for her — one that almost derailed her life. “I was young, homeless and addicted to heroin,” Goldberg said. “I dropped out of high school and into drugs.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts pays rare public tribute to partner Amber with heartfelt message

Robin Roberts has an idyllic home life and has a loyal fan base online – so much so that she even has a largely-followed Instagram account for her rescue dog. On the Instagram account, the Good Morning America star and her partner Amber Laign often share sweet pictures of their four-legged friend on his adventures, and in the latest post, Robin used the opportunity to pay tribute to her loved one.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

David Muir melts hearts with adorable new photo

David Muir doesn't give much away when it comes to his life away from the cameras, so when the handsome news anchor shared a photo with fans on Instagram, they adored it. David took a break from his TV duties to post an image of someone very special in his life... his beloved dog, Axel.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Oprah Rejected This Potential Grandparent Nickname for Gayle King

Gayle King’s daughter Kirby Bumpus just gave birth to her first child and aunt Oprah Winfrey weighed in on King’s grandmother nickname, with input from Katy Perry. In a recent episode of The OG Chronicles (King and Winfrey’s joint video series), the besties go shopping for baby gear with pop star Perry and the trio hilariously debates the title King’s grandson Luca Lynn Miller should use. “What is Daisy going to call your mom?” King asked Perry of her 13-month-old daughter Daisy Dove, whom she shares with Orlando Bloom. “Because I don’t want to be ‘Grandma’ or ‘Nana.'” “Ok, so my Mom is...
CELEBRITIES
Journal Inquirer

Tom Bergeron lands a new hosting job

There were several things you never saw on TV years ago — Perry Mason lose a case, Joe Mannix lose a fight, Frank Cannon lose his appetite, or Wink Martindale lose his smile. Martindale, a veteran game-show host of the ’70s, seemed to have that smile surgically attached to his...
TV & VIDEOS
NBC News

NBC News

212K+
Followers
30K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy