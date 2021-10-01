Amsterdam set for football home opener in renewal of wild rivalry with Averill Park

For the first time in almost two full years, Amsterdam is finally ready for a home football game that really feels like a home game. The Rugged Rams played on their recently renovated home turf at Lynch Literacy Academy just once during its five-game “Fall II” season this past March and April, a Friday afternoon contest against La Salle Institute where novel coronavirus pandemic protocols limited attendance to just two spectators per athlete, with the striking absence of many of the normal trappings around a game like the Amsterdam Marching Rams and Majorettes.