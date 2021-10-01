CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Trump applies more pressure on Abbott to support Texas election audit

By Julia Manchester
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ehpQY_0cERGZqr00

Former President Trump on Friday applied more pressure on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) to support an audit of the 2020 presidential election in the Lone Star State.

"Just heard Patriots are moving the Texas Audit Bill forward. Texas State Senator Paul Bettencourt filed Senate Bill 47, legislation that authorizes Texans to initiate a strong and real Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election Scam—not a weak risk-limiting audit that is being slow-walked through the Secretary of State’s office. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a great guy, sent the bill to the State Affairs Committee the very same day, and it should quickly pass through the Senate. There is still time for the House to take up the issue in the Third Special session with House Bill 16," Trump said in a statement.

The former president went on to praise Patrick and Bettencourt "for listening to Texans who are demanding answers about Nov. 3."

"Everyone feels certain Governor Abbott will follow suit," the president said. "This will have a big impact on the upcoming 2022 and 2024 elections in Texas. Texas will always be red, but we must stop the cheating."

The statement is the latest in a back-and-forth between state officials and the former president over his demand to audit an election in a state he won by 630,000 votes.

Trump sent an open letter to Abbott last week demanding he support Texas House Bill 16, which was filed by Texas state Rep. Steve Toth (R).

Later that day, the secretary of state's office announced that an election audit would be carried out in Harris, Dallas and Tarrant counties, which Biden won, as well as Collin County, which Trump carried.

Trump, in turn, said Wednesday it was "a big mistake for Texas" to not pass audit legislation.

Abbott's office then said in a statement to the Texas Tribune that Texas is already conducting "the largest forensic audit in the country."

"We have all the tools necessary to conduct a full, comprehensive audit, and that process will address any irregularities and ensure all valid votes are counted," Abbott's spokesperson Renae Eze said.

There is no evidence that widespread voter fraud took place in Texas in the 2020 election.

