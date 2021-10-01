Man who pointed gun at rally convicted of felonies

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Dover man who pointed a gun at counterprotesters during a campaign rally for a Republican U.S. Senate candidate last year has been convicted of two felonies.

A jury convicted Michael Hastings on Thursday of first-degree reckless endangering and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony for pointing a gun at a group protesters while attending a Lauren Witzke rally, news outlets report.

The incident, which was caught on video by a protester, happened during a September 2020 rally in Wilmington. Witzke, who condemned the behavior, later lost to incumbent Democratic Sen. Chris Coons.

“Pointing a loaded gun at anyone is always dangerous, full stop,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. “The defendant’s actions seriously endangered his fellow citizens who were exercising their right to free speech, and he now faces the consequences.”