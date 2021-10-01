CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, DE

Man who pointed gun at rally convicted of felonies

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cERG8Lj00

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Dover man who pointed a gun at counterprotesters during a campaign rally for a Republican U.S. Senate candidate last year has been convicted of two felonies.

A jury convicted Michael Hastings on Thursday of first-degree reckless endangering and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony for pointing a gun at a group protesters while attending a Lauren Witzke rally, news outlets report.

The incident, which was caught on video by a protester, happened during a September 2020 rally in Wilmington. Witzke, who condemned the behavior, later lost to incumbent Democratic Sen. Chris Coons.

“Pointing a loaded gun at anyone is always dangerous, full stop,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. “The defendant’s actions seriously endangered his fellow citizens who were exercising their right to free speech, and he now faces the consequences.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Court keeps South Carolina school mask mandate ban on hold

South Carolina districts can continue to require face coverings to protect against the coronavirus in the state’s schools under an appellate court’s decision this week. On Tuesday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied state Attorney General Alan Wilson’s request that South Carolina’s law prohibiting school mask mandates be allowed to take effect while a lawsuit over the COVID-19 pandemic measure goes forward.
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

Auditor: 2 face embezzlement charge in separate cases

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former sheriff in Mississippi and a former worker at a county hospital each has been indicted on charges of embezzlement. State Auditor Shad White said former Yalobusha County Sheriff William “Lance” Humphreys was formally charged after he allegedly stole nearly $5,000 from the county’s “Inmate Canteen Account,” which is used to provide educational and recreational resources to county inmates, White’s office said in a news release Monday.
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Society
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
Wilmington, DE
Society
Wilmington, DE
Government
Local
Delaware Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Coons
The Associated Press

Tennessee corrections officer accused of beating inmate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee corrections officer was arrested on Tuesday after he was accused of beating an inmate and falsifying a report. An indictment unsealed on Tuesday alleges that on Aug. 30, 2019, Kenan Lister punched an inmate in the head, knocking him to the ground, and then repeatedly kicked and punched him. Lister then failed to seek medical care for the inmate and falsified a report on the incident, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Nashville.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Lawyers: Plea deal talks collapsed for Giuliani associate

NEW YORK (AP) — A potential plea deal that would have averted a criminal trial for an associate of Rudy Giuliani never materialized despite talks, lawyers said Tuesday. A prosecutor told U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken at a final pretrial hearing to discuss trial ground rules that the talks with lawyers for Lev Parnas never reached the stage where a formal plea offer was put in writing.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felonies#Protest Riot#Ap#Republican#U S Senate#Democratic
The Associated Press

Mexican national sentenced for illegally entering country

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Mexican national who was prosecuted four times for illegally entering the United States is going to prison. A judge on Tuesday sentenced Galdino Velasco-Santiago to more than 2 years in federal prison. He will be subject to removal proceedings when the sentence is complete, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Lizotte.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

2 inert grenades found in powder caused bridge shutdown

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — The discovery of two inactive grenades inside a vehicle led to a seven-hour closure of Canada-bound traffic on the Ambassador Bridge at the busiest border closing with the U.S., Windsor police said Tuesday. The inert grenades were found submerged in an unidentified white powdery substance, police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

598K+
Followers
324K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy