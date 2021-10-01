CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge finds South Carolina man guilty in mother’s death

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A South Carolina man was found guilty Friday of second-degree murder for stabbing his mother to death last year at his sister’s apartment in Iowa.

Paul Belk, 32, of Beaufort, South Carolina, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lisa Belk, 55, on April 14, 2020.

Prosecutors said Belk, of Beaufort, South Carolina, stabbed his mother 16 times with knives and scissors at his sister’s apartment.

Belk had entered an insanity defense.

After a bench trial, District Judge Jeffrey Neary found Belk guilty of second-degree murder. He said Belk’s marijuana use aggravated an underlying mental illness. That prevented him from forming specific intent to kill his mother, which is required to convict on first-degree murder, Neary said.

The judge found Belk not guilty of willful injury for the stabbing of his sister, Susan Belk. He was found guilty of marijuana possession, The Sioux City Journal reported.

