Adam Wainwright has been one of the most consistent pitchers in the major leagues over the past 15 seasons, but he’s known just as much for his efforts off the field. An outspoken Christian and humanitarian, Wainwright embodies what it means to be a servant leader both in the clubhouse and the community. His nonprofit organization Big League Impact, and its various initiatives, has raised millions of dollars for countless relief efforts and causes.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO