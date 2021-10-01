DeMar DeRozan Silences Doubters Saying He Can’t Play Alongside Zach LaVine on the Chicago Bulls: ‘It’s Not Rocket Science’
DeMar DeRozan‘s decision to join the Chicago Bulls was one of the more surprising developments of the offseason. The four-time All-Star was the focus of a Sign-and-Trade involving the Bulls and San Antonio Spurs, his team from the last three seasons. DeRozan will be paid $85 million over the next three years to help guide the Bulls back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.www.sportscasting.com
