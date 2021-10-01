Pfizer vaccine booster now available at drive-thru, walk-up sites in Miami-Dade

People 65 and older and other high-risk groups can now get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine booster at all of the drive-thru and walk-up sites run by Miami-Dade County. “The booster is a critical tool in our ongoing fight to protect the most vulnerable from COVID — and if the last 18 months have taught us anything, it’s that we must continue to take all the steps possible to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a Friday news release.