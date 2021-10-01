CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kroger reaches deal on new contract with employee union

By Steve Moore
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago
(WTRF) – Around 1200 Kroger employees across 10 Upper Ohio Valley locations now have a new contract. Wendell Young, the President of UFCW Local 1776 tells 7NEWS that the contract was approved with 55% of the vote.

The new contract covers a multitude of areas, but centers around three key components. The first major component of the new deal is an increase in wages. Young says that this was a huge issue during negotiations, with employees wanting more money after working extensively during a pandemic, and in response to rising inflation.

Additionally, the new contract will keep the same medical benefits with no increased cost to employees. Should healthcare costs rise over time, the company will pay the difference for the duration of this contract term.

The last major piece involves Kroger paying more money into the pension fund to protect its long-term viability. Young tells us the pension fund was in good shape already, but as more and more pension funds face problems across the country, this added security was a big benefit.

