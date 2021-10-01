CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

MATCHDAY: Koeman under pressure as Barcelona visits Atlético

By The Associated Press
Janesville Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Ronald Koeman could be facing his last game in charge of Barcelona when it faces a challenging trip to defending champion Atlético Madrid. The Dutch coach is under extreme pressure after Barcelona strung together embarrassing losses in the Champions League, and Spain's sports press is humming with rumors that he could be fired regardless of the result. Koeman will not be in the dugout while he serves the second of a two-game suspension for protesting. The match will be the first for forward Antoine Griezmann since leaving the cash-strapped Barcelona on loan to return to Atlético. Radamel Falcao aims to keep up his superb start with Rayo Vallecano by scoring in a fourth consecutive game at Osasuna. Cádiz welcomes Valencia after its coach publicly criticized some players who went out partying at a club without his permission following a loss. Mallorca hosts Levante with both sides missing several injured players, including Mallorca forward Take Kubo.

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Koeman: Messi was a tyrant in Barcelona training

Ronald Koeman chatted about our old pal Lionel Messi this week. In an interview with Voetbal International, Koeman said that the Argentine was a menace in training. Demanding the best out of both managerial personal and the players themselves. “Of course he had good players around him, but he made...
SOCCER
abc17news.com

Koeman under direct attack for no ‘tiki taka’ at Barcelona

MADRID (AP) — There were no signs of Barcelona’s famous “tiki-taka” style of ball possession in the team’s 1-1 draw against Granada in the Spanish league on Monday. The Catalan club escaped defeat thanks to a 90th-minute equalizer by Araújo. The team was jeered by many of the 27,000 fans at the Camp Nou Stadium after the final whistle. It didn’t take long before critics started to attack coach Ronald Koeman for relinquishing the club’s traditional passing game. “What kind of Barcelona is this?” read the front-page headline of the sports daily Marca. Koeman said he can’t get his team to play that way when several players are injured and out of action.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Ronald Koeman reacts to Barcelona’s draw with Granada

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has offered his thoughts on Monday’s 1-1 draw with Granada and seemed to think his team had done “pretty well” all things considered. The hosts were without a host of players through injury but put in a pretty shambolic showing and only escaped with a point thanks to a late Ronald Araujo header.
SOCCER
FanSided

The top candidates to replace Ronald Koeman at Barcelona

Ronald Koeman’s future was sentenced after the whistle blew in yet another dismal performance where Barcelona drew 1-1, at home, against Granada. The only reason the Dutchman is still going to be in charge in their upcoming match against Cadiz is simply because the club has not yet reached a consensus on who is going to be his replacement.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amine Gouiri
Person
Ronald Koeman
Person
Federico Chiesa
Sportsnet.ca

Barcelona coach Koeman surprises with statement, calls for patience

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman surprised journalists at a news conference on Wednesday by reading a prepared statement that called for patience and practically dismissed the team's chances of achieving any significant results this season. Barcelona has made a sluggish start to the campaign following Lionel Messi's departure...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Koeman: Barcelona problems long covered up by Messi

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman says the club's problems have been masked by the presence of Lionel Messi. Koeman saw Messi leave for PSG this past summer and admits the Argentine's departure has left the club exposed. "Lionel Messi has glossed over everything at Barcelona," Koeman told Voetbal International. “He was...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#European Soccer#Matchday#Dutch#The Champions League#C Diz#Kubo#Manchester United#Gunnar#Aston Villa#Southampton
The Independent

Ronald Koeman lays into referee after being sent off as pressure mounts at Barcelona

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman criticised the refereeing in La Liga after he and Frenkie de Jong were sent off in their goalless draw with Cadiz.De Jong was handed two yellow cards in the second half and Koeman was dismissed for a comment he made to the fourth official. The draw leaves Barcelona seventh in the league, heaping pressure on the manager to save the struggling club’s season.“I was sent off for telling the fourth official that there was a second ball on the pitch and the game should be stopped,” Koeman said after the game.“Everyone saw that except the referee....
SOCCER
The Independent

‘Total disaster’ - Spanish papers slam Barcelona as pressure builds on Ronald Koeman

Barcelona slid further into a mire of mediocrity as the Spanish giants were well beaten by Benfica in their second Champions League fixture.Ronald Koeman’s side registered just one shot on target at the Stadium of Light as the Portuguese side cruised to a 3-0 victory.Defender Eric Garcia was sent off late on to add further questions to Koeman’s curiously constructed squad.Despite a much-needed victory over Levante on Sunday, Barcelona are already five points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid.Having already been out-classed by Bayern Munich, the Catalan club are bottom of Group E in the Champions League.Koeman last week declined...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
Spain
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Madrid, Spain
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SkySports

Ronald Koeman: Barcelona president Joan Laporta backs under-fire coach after talks

Barcelona president Joan Laporta gave coach Ronald Koeman his backing on Saturday, saying the Dutchman deserves time to turn the club's fortunes around. Koeman has come under fire after Barca won just one of their last five games in all competitions, including a 3-0 humbling by Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Barcelona president Laporta blindsided by Koeman presser

Barcelona president Joan Laporta was blindsided by Ronald Koeman's presser this afternoon. Ahead of Thursday night's clash with Cadiz, Koeman read a prepared statement before leaving the 1pm media conference after just three minutes. Mundo Deportivo says Laporta is in Huelva today for a function and was startled by Koeman's...
SOCCER
Janesville Gazette

MATCHDAY: Alavés looks to build on shock win over Atlético

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Alavés plays at Athletic Bilbao in a Basque Country derby with the visitors hoping to build on their shock win over defending champion Atlético Madrid. Alavés had lost all five matches to start the season before it made good on an early goal by defender Víctor Laguardia to stun Atlético 1-0 in the previous round. Coach Javier Calleja will hope to get more from an attack that has only scored twice this season. Bilbao is in 10th place with only one loss this season, but it has gone winless in its last three games.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy