DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Baltimore Ravens are expecting to have their star quarterback play this Sunday against the Detroit Lions. ESPN reports Lamar Jackson is “all fine” after missing practice on Thursday due to an illness. The fourth-year quarterback has yet to miss an NFL game due to injury. Jackson starred in a 36-35 comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend and said he was sore after doing a flip into the end zone.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO