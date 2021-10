Transportation costs are up approximately 20% since 2019, so it's only natural to ask when these costs will start to drive inflation. The short answer is "no time soon." The reality is that for most products, transportation remains a relatively small cost of the entire item. Outside of raw materials, most consumer goods have so much cost coming from marketing and retail markups that the impact of higher transportation costs to the consumer will be quite small.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO