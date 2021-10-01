CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newspapers are still relevant to communities they serve

By Contributed Content
 4 days ago

When it comes to saving local newspapers, the solutions won’t be found in web metrics, ad rates or shrinking news holes. The solution, seemingly simple yet terrifyingly complicated, is for newspapers to reconnect with the people they’re supposed to be serving. That’s the purpose of The Relevance Project, a national effort intended to make local journalism so relevant to people’s lives that papers will once again become an essential purchase.

Newspapers make Pennsylvania communities great places to live

National Newspaper Week presents an opportunity to reflect on the value of journalism: an American treasure essential to our way of life. Around the globe and nationwide, across the commonwealth, and in our own backyards, newspaper journalists provide the accurate, fair, timely and thorough reporting individuals and communities need to make informed decisions. It is no surprise that news consumers in Pennsylvania continue to make newspapers, along with their websites and other digital platforms, the top source for local news and information.
