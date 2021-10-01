Mattapoisett’s Center School Classroom Goes Remote Due to Increased COVID-19 Cases
MATTAPOISETT — A classroom at Mattapoisett’s Center School has been shifted to remote learning after a number of students in the class tested positive for COVID-19. The Old Rochester Regional School District made the announcement Friday, but did not specify a specific classroom, only that it was in Grade 2. According to the website PublicSchoolReview.com, Center School serves 239 students from pre-kindergarten through third grade.wbsm.com
