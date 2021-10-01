Constraints threaten Silver Angels home care

CONCORD, N.H (CBS) — Nursing homes in New Hampshire may be forced to make some drastic choices because they don’t have enough workers. Officials say they may need to sell or even close some centers. President of the New Hampshire Health Care Association Brendan Williams said there’s a growing sense of desperation. Nursing facilities needed licensed staff and support staff, like the employees who work in the dining area or do maintenance. According to Williams, says nursing homes simply cannot compete with staffing who offer up to $70 per house to licensed workers who are willing to travel out of state. “I’ve got members who are wondering if we need to ask the New Hampshire National Guard to come in and staff the facilities because if we’re getting to the point where we can’t even serve our existing residents without some stress upon the staff, where do we go from here,” said Williams. He also said the state is aware of the staffing crunch and is trying to entice workers from other areas to come to New Hampshire, but New Hampshire’s housing crisis is complicating the issue because it’s hard to afford a place to stay on nursing home wages.

CONCORD, NH ・ 2 HOURS AGO