An 86-year-old man accused of murdering is 71-year-old wife will appear in Bristol County Superior Court this afternoon. On Aug. 29 around 9 p.m., Taunton police were dispatched to 881 Bay St. on reports of gunfire. They found 71-year-old Dianne Silveira shot in the driveway and rushed her to Morton Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

TAUNTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO